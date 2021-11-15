Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.59.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.16 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $224.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

