Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,634 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,943% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 call options.

Telos stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,736. Telos has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

