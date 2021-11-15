Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 832,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,482. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

