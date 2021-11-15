Tranchess (CHESS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.53 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00003686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $104.85 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,506.86 or 0.99657518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00038453 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.00599457 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,277,176 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.