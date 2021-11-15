Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches Market Cap of $93.68 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00003540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.14 or 0.98367178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.90 or 0.00579839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,361,881 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.