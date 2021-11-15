TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.10

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 84678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$299.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

