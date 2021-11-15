Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report sales of $19.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,521. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

