Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.58% of Trean Insurance Group worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TIG opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

