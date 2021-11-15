TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 264,977.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 931.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 199.2% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.