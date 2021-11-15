Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 4.7%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 1,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.61% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

