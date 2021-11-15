Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $$10.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

