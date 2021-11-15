Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.27.

TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.