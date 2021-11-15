Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.24.

Shares of TREVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 1,632,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.11.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

