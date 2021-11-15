Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Up 0.5%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 1,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

