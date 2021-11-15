Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 42.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tricida by 107.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 317,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.