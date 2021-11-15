Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of research firms have commented on TSU. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.07. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.