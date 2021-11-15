Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.22. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

