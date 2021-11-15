Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.76

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.
TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
