Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.76

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

