Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 1,275.9% in October

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 1,275.9% from the October 14th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRKA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

