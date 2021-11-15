TrueFlip 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

