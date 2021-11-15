Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

