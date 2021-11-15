Truist Securiti Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

