Truist Securiti Comments on Holley Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

