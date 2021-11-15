Truist Securiti Comments on Royalty Pharma plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

