Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

AEL stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

