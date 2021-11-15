Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Affimed in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Affimed has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 311,466 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

