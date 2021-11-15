Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

