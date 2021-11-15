Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 517.3% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $189,000.

TCAC stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

