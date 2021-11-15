Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

