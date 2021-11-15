U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.83

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.83 and last traded at $98.39, with a volume of 60459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.