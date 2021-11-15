UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,490 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIX opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

