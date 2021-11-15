UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

