UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.