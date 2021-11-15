UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $207.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $207.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

