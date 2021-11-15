UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,692 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.