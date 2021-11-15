UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,540 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

