UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Ozon by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.46 on Monday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

