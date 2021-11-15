UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 643,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 535,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

MTDR opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

