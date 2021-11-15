UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,874 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

