UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,640 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,640 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

