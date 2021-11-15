UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,704 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,309,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,620,000 after purchasing an additional 209,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $324.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

