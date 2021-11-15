UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,116 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NorthWestern worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

