UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,001 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in UBS Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,998,185,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.