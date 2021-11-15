UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

RWAY stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

