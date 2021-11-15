UBS Group Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $122.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.