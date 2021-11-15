UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REPYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 215,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,650. Repsol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

