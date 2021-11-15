UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on REPYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Shares of REPYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 215,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,650. Repsol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
