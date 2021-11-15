UFP Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $512.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

