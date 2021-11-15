UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of UGI worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.82 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

