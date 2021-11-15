Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY remained flat at $$19.97 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

