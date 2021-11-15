Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

